Gabriel Saez looks to achieve Derby dream with By My Standards

“I was 20 years old back there,” Saez said this week. “I was just getting into this county and was with Larry riding everything. He gave me the opportunity and I didn’t really know what I know now, back then. I’ve went through a lot the last couple of years, the ups and downs. But I kept working hard and hoped for the best. So, to be back on for the third time (In the Derby) is really special to me. If you get a little opportunity, you really have to take advantage of it.”