Hunter yelled ‘Tom,' before shooting CPD officer, son, court docs say

CLERMONT CO., OH (FOX19) - A man accused of shooting a Cincinnati police officer and his son while they were hunting in Clermont County pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning.
23-year-old Wesley Seitz was charged with two counts of reckless assault, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The shooting happened Monday morning at East Fork Lake on Twin Bridges Road.
“I’ve been shot and my son has been shot as well. I’ve been shot in the leg and arm and my son was shot in the knee. It was at close blast. We’ve got some serious injuries here,” the officer told 911.
Authorities said it’s likely they were hit by a spray of bullets from buckshot or birdshot.
The officer and his son were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. They are home and doing fine according to FOP President Dan Hils.
The officer told 911 dispatchers there was a red Ford pickup truck with two men inside who fled from the scene.
According to court documents, the driver of the truck told police Seitz yelled “Tom” and fired his shotgun. He said they then heard a ‘painful response’ and knew Seitz had shot someone.
He said they both fled in a panic because they didn’t want to get in trouble, the court documents say.
Both the driver and Seitz provided GSR samples, urine samples and DNA samples.
Seitz appeared in front of a judge Tuesday morning where his cash bond was set at $75,000 and he was taken back into custody.
“He left the scene of this accident as well, so, it’s an alarming pattern of behavior that’s developing," the prosecutor said.
Court documents from 2012 show Seitz had 35 counts of wildlife violations against him, seven were felonies.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced and spent time in a step down facility.
If Seitz bonds out, he will be put on house arrest with an ankle monitor and will have to report to a probation officer once a week.
In addition, Seitz had to turn in all firearms to the state police.
He was also ordered to stay away from the officer and his 15-year-old son.
