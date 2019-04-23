Indiana to host NRA-ILA Leadership Forum welcoming Trump, Pence

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - President Donald Trump will be in Indianapolis on Friday to address the annual NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum.
Other speakers include Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Sens. Mike Braun, Todd Young and Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin are also expected to share the stage.
This year’s event is Friday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center at Lucas Oil Stadium. Find tickets here.
“Donald Trump is the most enthusiastic supporter of the Second Amendment to occupy the Oval Office in our lifetimes,” Chris Cox, NRA-ILA Executive Director, said in a press release.
This is the third year in a row for Trump to be the keynote speaker at this annual event.
