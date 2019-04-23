JCPS teacher resigns following fight with student that went viral

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teacher at Waggener High School is no longer employed with the district after a video of a fight between her and a student went viral on social media.
Cell phone video showed math teacher Charmaine Cureton confronting a girl in her class who swore at her.
The student appeared to make the first move before Cureton pushed back and the two began fighting. Another school employee had to step in to stop the fight.
After the fight, JCPS reassigned Cureton to non-instructional duties. She later resigned, JCPS confirmed.
The student was disciplined according to the code of conduct, the district told WAVE 3 News.
