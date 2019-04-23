Jeffersonville breaks ground on reconstruction of Spring Street

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The city of Jeffersonville broke ground on the reconstruction of Spring Street on Tuesday.
The reconstruction is taking place between 14th Street and Riddle Street in the Claysburg Neighborhood.
It’s a project, outlined in the 2017 Spring Street Master Plan, that will replace a highly deteriorated segment of roadway in the City of Jeffersonville. The reconstruction also aims to advance the needs of the numerous pedestrians, cyclists and transit riders in the area.
Once completed, the portion of Spring Street will have improved sidewalks, marked pedestrian crossings, striped bicycle lanes, clearly-defined parking spaces, improved street lighting, and new amenities at transit stops.
The project also intends to support revitalization and cleanup of the neighborhood, provide a more attractive gateway to the Downtown, and serve as a model for future transportation projects in the area.
Unlike other recent road projects in Jeffersonville, Spring Street will not be widened in this area and utilities will not need to be relocated.
The project is intended to be completed in a few months, with substantial completion expected by the end of August.
Throughout the project, Jeffersonville aims to maintain through traffic on Spring Street as well as continued access to local businesses.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.