Kohl’s starts ‘Military Monday’ discount

Members of the military and their families can enjoy a discount at their local Kohl's department store.
Kohl’s is introducing Military Mondays, a 15% in-store discount, to thank active and former military personnel, veterans and their families for their selflessness and service to our nation.
The discount is valid in-store every Monday, all year long, when customers show a valid Military ID, Military Dependent ID or Veteran ID at the point of purchase.
“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president, district manager, and a champion for the military discount. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”
Kohl’s support of military and their families is expressed in numerous ways throughout the company. Through Kohl’s volunteer program, Kohl’s associates volunteered at more than 250 events in 2018 specifically benefitting 230 organizations that support military causes.
Kohl’s associates nationwide are also encouraged to join Kohl’s Veterans Business Resource Group (BRG), which recognizes and celebrates diverse perspectives and fosters an inclusive environment.
