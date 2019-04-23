Lawn care employee killed in workplace accident in Oldham County

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - An employee of Al’s Complete Lawn Care was found dead in a shallow pond with a lawnmower on top of him, police confirmed.
On Thursday afternoon, a crew was cutting grass at the Cardinal Harbour subdivision, in Prospect, when the tragedy happened.
Police identified Alejandro A. Avila, 46, of Shelbyville, as the victim. A representative of the lawn care company said coworkers did what they could, but Avila did not survive.
Joshua Harp is representing Al’s Complete Lawn Care and said Avila was operating a lawnmower. Harp said another employee saw the lawnmower, which Avila was riding, overturned in the water at the edge of a lake.
"I feel bad for the guy and his family because you know he was out here working,” Roy Smith said.
Smith works for the Cardinal Harbour’s home owner’s association and maintains the land. He said it was the first time Al’s Complete Lawn Care sent a crew to the property.
"Somebody should have told him to stay off of this -- it’s just too steep to put a mower on,” Smith said.
Smith said if Avila was mowing along the edge of the water, the land it not stable there.
Police said Avila lost control of the mower and entered the water. Witnesses told police they found Avila with the mower on top of him, flipped over in the lake. The water in that area is just a few inches deep.
Harp said this is the first time Al’s Complete Lawn Care experienced a fatal incident.
"We have extended our deepest sympathies to Mr. Avila's family for their loss,” Harp said. “We will continue to keep Mr. Avila's family in our prayers."
Harp said the company will also make grief counselors available to any of its employees.
The company launched its own internal investigation of Avila’s death. The Oldham County Coroner’s office has not released toxicology or cause of death.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.