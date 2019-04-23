McConnell, Commissioner Quarles celebrate hemp in central Kentucky

WINCHESTER, KY (WAVE) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles toured GenCanna’s Hemp Research Campus in Winchester, Kentucky Tuesday.
GenCanna, a hemp processor and manufacturer that partners with Kentucky hemp farmers, has been an industry pioneer since the pilot programs Senator McConnell inserted in the 2014 Farm Bill.
“Kentucky is making a hemp comeback thanks to the tireless work of Senator McConnell,” said Matty Mangone-Miranda, CEO of GenCanna. “His work to make hemp legal has opened up an entire new industry in the United States and Kentucky is poised to lead the way.”
“Touring GenCanna’s cutting-edge hemp facility, Commissioner Quarles and I had the chance to see firsthand the innovation happening here in the Bluegrass State,” Senator McConnell said. “As Senate Majority Leader, I’m proud to ensure Kentucky continues to punch above its weight in Washington. When President Trump signed my legislation to fully legalize hemp and take it off the federal list of controlled substances last December, I knew Kentucky would be at the forefront of hemp production. It didn’t take long for GenCanna to prove me right. The pioneering work done here is advancing hemp’s remarkable potential to grow our economy and create good jobs.”
President Trump signed into law the 2018 Farm Bill in December, which included Senator McConnell’s initiative to legalize hemp as an agricultural commodity by removing it from the federal list of controlled substances.
