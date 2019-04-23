Previously vacant building provides new life to West Louisville neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A West Louisville building that has sat vacant for years now has a renewed purpose.
On the corner of West Jefferson and 22nd Streets, the Russell Vision Development Center (RVDC) looks to give new life to the Russell neighborhood.
Dr. Shannon Cook, RVDC President, hopes to make the multi-use space an integral part of the community. Several of the uses for the space could be for resources like assistance with city programs, taxes and other finances. It could also be used for concerts.
Cook said it's been a lot of work, but there has been tremendous support.
"We worked until almost 2 o'clock in the morning last night," said Cook, "but to see all these wonderful people come out in response; we didn't even send an invitation out, but people heard about it because they believe in Russell."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer honored Cook and his family, as well as the family of Bill Price, for what they're doing for the community around them.
Fischer said there is about a billion dollars currently invested in capital projects in West Louisville.
