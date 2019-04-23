Sex offenders will soon have to pay to be on registry

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - If you are a sex offender living in Jackson County, IN, you are going to have to pay a fee to maintain the sex offender registry.
Starting in June, convicted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will begin collecting $50 a year from sex offenders for the registry and $5 every time an offender has an address change.
Currently there are about 75 sex offenders in Jackson County, a majority are sexually violent predators.
Indiana law allows for sheriff’s office is to collect a fee from convicted sex offender’s in order to maintain the sex offender registry. It’s a lot of work according to Lieutenant Adam Nicholson from the Jackson County Sheriffs Office. Lt. Nicholson says he spends about 20 hours a week keeping the registry up-to-date.
Lt. Nicholson said surrounding counties like Greene, Bartholomew, and Johnson Counties also collect a fee.
