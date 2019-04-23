StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

Wednesday: Once again, we will start off dry. The front to the south will start to inch back northward into the afternoon. The exact speed and location of the front is still varying on the data by the afternoon. That will be important as the greatest potential of t-storms will be along and south of that front. There is a bit more wind energy to work with so we will need to watch for isolated severe wind gusts and even an isolated tornado. Perhaps the bigger concern is that some of the same locations from today’s rain could get hit again with more heavy t-storms. This will start to push the limits on some flash flooding in spots.