‘Trump Unity Bridge’ makes appearance on UofL campus

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Michigan man is touting his "Trump Unity Bridge" across the country to support President Donald Trump. He stopped on the University of Louisville campus Tuesday.
Rob Cortis said he wants to remind people the importance of unity by receiving and displaying messages from other Americans coast to coast. His mission is to put more focus on patriotism and work ethic.
Cortis uses Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan to represent his own efforts.
"Everyone in America should come together and unite on positive messages," said Cortis, "whether it be about our education, whether it be about border patrol, or it be about just helping somebody on the street or being kind to a neighbor."
Cortis also said he wants people to come together to help build a wall on the southern border of the United States.
