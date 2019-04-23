Twin toddlers killed in Kentucky house fire

TOTZ, KY (WAVE) - Twin toddlers died in a house fire in Harlan County, Kentucky on Monday morning.
The fire started around 11:15 a.m. Monday at a house off Ky 522 in the Totz community, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.
Troopers confirmed two, three-year-old children were discovered dead in the house by 6:30 p.m. Monday. Crews had been searching for the children, who were accounted for for some time.
The children’s parents were found with severe burns when officials first responded to the scene. They were flown to a hospital in Tennessee, then on to a hospital in Augusta, Georgia, where they’re being treated. Their injuries are life-threatening, officials said.
KSP has not shared what caused the fire, but troopers are investigating.
Both children’s bodies were sent to Frankfort, where autopsies will be conducted.
