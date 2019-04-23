Walgreens to only sell tobacco to people 21 and older

(CNN) -Walgreens will no longer sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.
The retail giant says the new policy goes into effect on September 1.
“We’ve seen positive results from other recent efforts to strengthen our policies related to tobacco sales and believe this next step can be even more impactful to reduce its use among teens and young adults,” said President of operations Richard Ashworth. “Through ongoing training and certification for pharmacists and technicians, we also continue to help and support people looking to quit the use of tobacco in their lives.”
The move comes weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration criticized Walgreens for selling tobacco to more minors than any other pharmacy chain.
“Enforcement action against certain" locations of Walgreens stores and other retailers for "repeated violations of restrictions on the sale and distribution of tobacco products, including sales of cigars and menthol cigarettes to minors,” he continued.
The FDA also called for a meeting with Walgreens officials to discuss the matter.
Walgreens says the new policy should help reduce tobacco use among teens and young adults.
While the federal legal age to buy tobacco in the U.S. is 18, several states have raised that to 21.
