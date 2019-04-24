Academy Sports + Outdoors hosting autograph events with former UK basketball players

By Greg Phelps | April 24, 2019 at 7:18 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 7:18 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three Louisville Academy Sports + Outdoors stores will host an autograph event with former Kentucky Wildcat players PJ Washington and Keldon Johnson.

Both players are entering the NBA Draft.

Fans can get an 8” x 10’ poster, a photo with the players and an autograph on an item of their choice for $30.

The times and dates for the signings are below:

Keldon Johnson

  • Wednesday, April 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors, located at 4901 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219

PJ Washington

  • Saturday, April 27 from 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors, located at 1507 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

PJ Washington

  • Sunday, April 28 from 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors, located at 13401 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40223

