Academy Sports + Outdoors hosting autograph events with former UK basketball players

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three Louisville Academy Sports + Outdoors stores will host an autograph event with former Kentucky Wildcat players PJ Washington and Keldon Johnson.
Both players are entering the NBA Draft.
Fans can get an 8” x 10’ poster, a photo with the players and an autograph on an item of their choice for $30.
The times and dates for the signings are below:
Keldon Johnson
- Wednesday, April 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors, located at 4901 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219
PJ Washington
- Saturday, April 27 from 3 to 5 p.m.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors, located at 1507 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
PJ Washington
- Sunday, April 28 from 3 to 5 p.m.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors, located at 13401 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40223
