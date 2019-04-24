Babe Ruth jersey expected to fetch record $4.5 million at summer auction

(CNN) – Call it a home run for the wealthiest baseball fans.
A jersey once worn by the legendary Babe Ruth will be auctioned this summer.
The New York Yankees road jersey dates back to the 1920s.
Nearly 100 years ago, the simple flannel shirt wouldn’t have cost much, but it’s expected to fetch $4.5 million at the auction.
If it sells for that price, Ruth’s jersey would set a world record for the highest-grossing sports memorabilia item ever sold.
The auction will happen at Yankee Stadium on June 15.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.