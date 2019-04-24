Bicknell, IN Police Chief arrested on battery, misconduct charges

KNOX CO., IN (WFIE) - The police chief of a Knox County, Indiana, town was arrested after an incident at the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office.
Indiana State Police say a Bicknell Police officer turned over a laptop to the prosecutor’s office that possibly contained evidence of officer misconduct on another officer.
The next morning, Troopers say Bicknell Police Chief Terry Stremming when to the office and demanded the laptop.
They say Stremming tried to take it from a desk, but an investigator from the office put her hands on it to stop him.
Troopers say Stremming then put his hands on the woman and tried to push her out of the way. They say he left the prosecutor’s office without the laptop.
He was arrested by state police and released from jail after posing bond.
Stremming is charged with official misconduct and battery.
