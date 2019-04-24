Charlestown PD gets new K9, names her after fallen Sgt Ben Bertram

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - The Charlestown Police Department has a new K9 in training and her new name means more to the department, than just any name.
Hurley is a female red Labrador Retriever, and she was named after fallen Charlestown officer, Sgt. Ben Bertram. Hurley was Stg. Bertram’s middle name.
Hurley will be a companion animal to School Resource Officer Adam Clark, and a companion animal to the students, staff, and faculty at Jonathan Jennings Elementary School and at Charlestown Middle School.
Check out the interview with SRO Clark and Charlestown PD Assistant Chief Tim Wolff:
“K9 Hurley, what she means to me is honor, dedication," said Officer Clark. "I plan on giving that same dedication to my profession as a K9 handler now and as a trainer, as an officer, as Sgt. Ben Bertram.”
Dakkota Integrated Systems donated the funds to help the police department purchase Hurley from Trial By Jury Kennels in Kansas City, Missouri.
“We just want to thank them for what they do and making this possible,” Charlestown Police Chief Michael Paliotta said.
As for carrying on the legacy of Ben Bertram, Officer Clark says this is the perfect way to do it.
“I want the legacy to go on,” Officer Clark said. “That was his legacy. That was his dream, to put another dog on as an officer in the department. What better way we can do that to honor the community, the schools, the police department, it’s having K9 officer Hurley in the schools, working with the schools, working with the staff members.”
Hurley will also be trained in search and narcotics, but not apprehension or aggressive techniques.
“One of Ben’s favorite things to do was to come into schools and do demonstrations, come in and do the searches, and interact with the kids,” Assistant Chief Wolff said. “I think he would be really, really excited that we’re adding a dog. Especially a dog that is being assigned to the schools, and especially a lab. Ben had labs and German Shepherds and horses. K9 Kubo and K9 Franco...I think he would be excited and I think it’s really awesome that we are able to put a canine in the school.”
Watch the full debut of Hurley to the students at Charlestown Middle School below:
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.