Clarksville teachers call for higher teacher pay during Red For Ed walk-in

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – "You gave us no choice; you made us use our teacher voice," teachers called out in front of Clarksville Elementary School on Wednesday morning.
Before the school day began, teachers at the school filled the grounds in front of the flagpole, carrying signs. They’re demanding state lawmakers vote to increase teacher pay, calling on the state to finally approve the raises they haven’t gotten in years.
“We certainly did not go into the field thinking we were going to get rich,” said Christina Schotter, a fourth grade reading and writing teacher at Clarksville Elementary School. “We just didn’t think we wouldn’t get raises.”
“It feels like a slap in the face,” Stephanie Anderson, ESL teacher and coordinator for Clarksville Elementary School, said.
Many of the teachers here have to do more than educate children to make ends meet, working two or more jobs.
“Right now, I’m working four jobs within the educational field, just so I can keep up with the standard of living and be able to pay normal bills,” Clarksville Elementary School teacher Rachel Overberg said.
“It’s tight for us,” Anderson said.
Holding signs and chanting outside the school, they hoped to get the community’s attention as they drove past. Teachers said Wednesday’s walk-in was important because it highlighted the issue of teacher pay in the state of Indiana without impacting students’ day-to-day routines.
“Just walking in and getting the hugs and the hellos and the good mornings, they’re the reason why I do this,” Anderson said. That passion for educating students is what keeps some teachers like Anderson coming back.
But it needs to be appreciated, teachers stressed. The work they do with kids in classrooms will shape the state’s future.
“You want them to be well-educated but yet, the state doesn’t want to put the money into the students that they deserve so that they can be well-educated,” Overberg said.
“There comes a time when you pay teachers what they’re worth,” Schotter said.
Teachers said they’re done waiting, that it’s time for change and a liveable paycheck and they hope lawmakers get that message loud and clear.
“We’re advocates for children every day and it’s time we start being advocates for ourselves,” Schotter said.
