Coroner confirms two dead after Henderson plane crash

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - The Henderson County coroner says two people are dead after a plane crash in Henderson County.
Dispatch says the plane crashed sometime overnight, the exact time is not yet known, near the Henderson City-County Airport on Hwy 136. According to KSP, troopers were called a few minutes after 7:30 a.m. to investigate the wreck.
The coroner says two men were found dead in the plane. They have not yet been identified, but the coroner says the plane and the men were not from the Tri-State area.
No other details are available right now.
The FAA is sending a crew to Henderson to investigate the crash.
KSP says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Madisonville.
We’ll keep you updated.
