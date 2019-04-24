DerbyTALK! Wednesday Edition

As we know, the Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday of May. A time of the year the spring season starts to adjust toward summer. And that usually means active weather.
This year, looks to be no different.
Overall setup for Derby Week: Two low pressures will drag fronts either near WAVE Country, or through WAVE Country. Timing and path of these systems will be crucial on how the rain chances and temperatures will play out. At least the overall theme is mild/warm weather and not cold.
Republic Bank Pegasus Parade: The first system will be near or already to our northeast by this point. Current trends are aiming toward it being through with a warming trend ramping up. Plan for now is to go low rain chance and quite warm with 80 degrees or so possible.
Kentucky Oaks: Warm daytime period. Cold front of the second system will be approaching. It will slow-down as it arrives which is making it a challenge on timing. For now, trends support it arriving at night with thunderstorms.
Kentucky Derby: Another tough forecast for us. As long as the front above can push through early enough, we could rid of the rain and bring in sunshine with some pleasant air in the afternoon. Current trends are aiming for rain chance early with afternoon sun and temps in the 70s. However, if the front is slower to arrive or slower to leave town, we will face a higher rain chance with temps around 70.
I wish we could get high pressure the entire time but unfortunately we will have a couple of systems to watch carefully. The good news is that it is STILL EARLY. Lots can and will change. Just stay close to the forecast and DON’T alter your plans just yet. This is just a snapshot of how the setup is looking at this point to give you guys a rough idea of what we will be monitoring.
