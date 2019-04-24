End Of Watch display gifted to LMPD’s First Division by fallen KSP trooper’s mother

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman and the entire Louisville Metro Police’s First Division received an End Of Watch memorial display, gifted to them by the mother of a fallen Kentucky State Trooper.
LMPD tweeted out four photos on Monday, saying the mother of fallen KSP trooper Cameron Ponder’s mother, Brenda Tiffany, presented the plaque, while the Rodman’s were present.
Trooper Ponder died on September 13, 2015. He was chasing a suspect in Lyon County, when the suspect slammed on his breaks, causing the trooper to crash his cruiser. The suspect then shot 11 rounds into Ponder’s vehicle, before he could get out.
Trooper Ponder died a short while later at the hospital.
The suspect was found around nine hours later. Officers ordered him to drop his weapon, but refused to follow officers commands. When suspect pointed his gun at them, police opened fire, shooting and killing him.
Officer Nick Rodman died on March 29, 2017, just one day after a suspect he was chasing crashed his car, into Rodman’s cruiser. That suspect pled guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison on charges of murder, wanton endangerment, and several other charges.
Two years after Rodman’s passing, the Rodman family created a nonprofit foundation, called the Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation, dedicated in honoring Nick’s life and legacy by supporting those most in need in the Louisville community.
In memory of Trooper Ponder, a scholarship has been created for any Hardin County student aiming to make a difference with their lives.
