Family of landscaper killed in workplace accident in Oldham County seeks answers

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - The family of the man killed last week while landscaping said the unusual way he died is difficult to grasp.
Alejandro Avila was operating a lawnmower in the Cardinal Harbour subdivision in Prospect before he died.
Police said he lost control of the mower and went into a pond. Witnesses told police they found Avila, 46, of Shelbyville, pinned underneath the flipped lawnmower in just a few inches of water.
Avila left behind a wife, four children, his mother, siblings, and aunts and uncles.
Angelica Ramirez was married to Avila for 27 years. She said her husband was a hard worker but he also enjoyed down time with his family like eating a meal together, traveling, or planting flowers.
“He always tried to give us the best and make sure we didn’t need anything,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said in Spanish that 20 years ago, Avila moved the entire family to Shelbyville from Central Mexico. Now, his mother, a sibling, aunts, uncles, and children are gathered in his living room mourning him.
“I never thought he would flip over in the same machine he was cutting the grass with,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said news of her husband flipping over and dying in a pond under a lawnmower was shocking. She said he spent many seasons working in landscaping.
“I don’t want this to just be let go because it wasn’t an animal that died,” Ramirez said.
Angelica said she wants to know why this happened. It was Avila’s first month working for Al’s Complete Lawn Care. Legal representation for the company said it is investigating.
They want to determine how Avila lost control of the lawnmower. Ramirez said it will be hard going forward. Avila was the family’s provider.
“He was a great person and died fighting for his family,” Ramirez said.
The Shelby County coroner said the autopsy will take several weeks and it is still waiting on toxicology reports.
