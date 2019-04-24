Fischer to present plan on Thursday to deal with budget shortfall

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It will soon be known how Louisville's mayor plans to cut $35 million from the city's budget.
Mayor Greg Fischer will present his proposal to Metro Council Thursday.
The shortfall comes after council members refused to pass a tax plan that included increased insurance premiums.
City departments and community organizations have been on edge for weeks wondering which services and projects will be on the chopping block.
The budget crisis also includes another $30 million in cuts over the next three years.
