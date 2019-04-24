Flash Dads encourage students at Louisville elementary school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of men met students outside a JCPS elementary school to encourage them to finish the school year strong.
The Flash Dads, as they’re called, went to Young Elementary on Wednesday morning. They hope to keep the students engaged through the school year.
Leaders at the school say it's support like this from the community that shows the kids what life's all about.
“It absolutely means that we have the support, and our children know they have the support,” Principal Erica Lawrence said. “Because we tell them every day the community is depending on you. The community is depending on you to become a great reader and a great problem solver because that’s what we need.”
Young Elementary is an international baccalaureate school. Dr. Erica Lawrence says that means their goal is to grow global citizens.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.