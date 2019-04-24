Floyd County coroner dies at age 72

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Floyd County Coroner David Moore died Monday at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, his obituary reads.
Moore, a Republican, was elected as coroner in 2016. But for years before that, he served his community and country in many different ways.
A Marine Corps veteran, Moore served a tour in the Reserves before returning to civilian life.
Not long after, the native of Greenville, Indiana became a police officer in Summit County. Moore served as the Greenville Town marshal and chaplain for the Greenville Township Volunteer Fire Department.
His obituary says he retired from law enforcement after serving more than 20 years. Moore was then president of the Greenville Town Board until 2016, when he was elected Floyd County coroner.
Moore is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sheila Moore.
The Floyd County GOP shared the news of Moore’s death on their Facebook page, saying they will wait to fill his position until after his celebration of life.
Moore will be remembered at a gathering on Friday, May 10 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m.
His obituary says he will receive military honors.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.