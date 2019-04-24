FORECAST: Cloudy skies with scattered PM thunderstorms

- Through Thursday: Isolated strong thunderstorm wind gusts
- Today-Thursday: Isolated flash flooding possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A few showers and plenty of clouds remain this morning as a weak front is splayed across south-central Kentucky.
Mainly dry conditions for the morning into the early afternoon will allow temperatures to rocket into the 70s.
As the front shifts north later this afternoon, it will trigger showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds are possible with the strongest storms. Some areas along the front may see multiple rounds of storms which arouses flooding concerns.
Rain chances diminish Thursday morning before an approaching cold front reinvigorates the rainfall across the region.
Thursday evening through Friday morning looks to feature a band of showers and thunderstorms racing through the area. Once again, heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds are threats. Clouds gradually clear Friday morning leaving us with a pleasant Friday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
After a dry spell early Saturday, a system races through WAVE Country Saturday night returning showers to the forecast.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy; Periods of PM showers & thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 76°
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms (80%); LOW: 60°
THURSDAY: Cloudy; Showers & thunderstorms (80%); HIGH: 72°
IN THE APP
- WEEKEND: Pleasant with slight rain chance
