FORECAST: More thunderstorms to develop toward evening

- This Afternoon/Tonight 4/24
- Thursday/Thursday Night 4/25
- Isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail
- Flash Flooding Potential
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another quiet start to the afternoon with decent amounts of sunshine. A warm front is on the move this afternoon to the north. A few downpours and/or thunderstorms may develop as it tracks from I-64 into southern Indiana. Dry and warm weather is expected elsewhere.
Once we move into the late afternoon/evening, several clusters of thunderstorms will be approaching from the west. It will take some time to push them east of I-65 but that will happen by late evening. As they approach, some could be locally strong if not severe with gusty winds/hail. The main threats, however, will be torrential rainfall and intense lightning.
With several outdoor events this evening, including Waterfront Wednesday, an Alert Day has been issued to bring extra awareness so these threats.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight as well. On Thursday, expect a much more active day with periods of showers/thunderstorms. While some could be locally strong, the main concern will be flash flooding as some locations could have rain totals over 1"-2” by this point. For this reason, the Alert Day will continue into Thursday night as localized additional amounts of 1-2” will be possible.
We will finally dry out Friday morning after rush hour it appears. Stay close to the radar trends/forecast as we continue to evaluate this setup.
REST OF TODAY: Hazy sunshine, isolated thunderstorm (20%). HIGH: 78°
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Showers/thunderstorms increase (60%), some could be locally heavy/strong. LOW: 61°
THURSDAY ALERT DAY: Periods of showers/thunderstorms (90%), some could be locally heavy. HIGH: 72°
