FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms increasing

- This Afternoon/Tonight 4/24/19
- Thursday/Thursday Night 4/25/19
- Isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail
- Flash Flooding Potential
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms developing west of WAVE Country will move eastward during the evening hours.
Showers and thunderstorms will become numerous with heavy rain and lightning the main threats. A few may contain gusty winds in excess of 35 MPH. These clusters of thunderstorms may impact Waterfront Wednesday and other outdoor events and for that reason an Alert Day is in place.
Look for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms to linger overnight into the early hours on Thursday, especially north of the Ohio River. By afternoon additional downpours will develop with heavy rain and flash flooding a concern for some locations. Rain totals in the more potent storms may exceed one to two inches. With this threat Thursday is also an Alert Day.
Drier weather arrives on Friday with highs holding in the lower 70s. For the weekend another front approaches late Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Cluster of showers and thunderstorms (60% chance), heavy rain & lightning possible. LOW: 62°
THURSDAY ALERT DAY: Periods of showers/thunderstorms (100%), heavy rain possible. HIGH: 72°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and drier. HIGH: 72°
- Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- WEEKEND: Few showers possible Saturday evening
- EARLIEST ALERT: Oak & Derby unsettled pattern continues
