Former state employee sues Bevin, others after alleged retaliation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Department of Labor Secretary David Dickerson by a former state employee who says she was fired in an alleged act of retaliation.
Lawyers from Adams Landenwich Walton, PLLC are representing the former state employee and KY 120 United county leader. the woman claims she was fired from her position in the Department of Labor for her involvement with KY 120 United.
Lawyers say this is in violation of her First Amendment rights to speech and association.
The attorneys will hold a 2 p.m. news conference about the lawsuit. You can watch it in the player below.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.