GRAPHIC: Charges dropped against Florida teen whose rough arrest was caught on video

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (WPLG/CNN) – The Broward State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it will not be filing any charges against a teen whose rough arrest was caught on video in Florida.
The decision came after 15-year-old Delucca Rolle and Sue Ann Robinson, one of his attorneys, met with prosecutors.
“He’s a victim,” Robinson said.
Rolle was initially arrested on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and trespassing.
Video of his arrest has gotten local and national attention.
Robinson’s meeting with the state attorney came five days after Rolle was seen on a cellphone video being pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground, punched and having his head forced onto the pavement by Broward Sheriff’s deputies.
It happened outside a McDonald’s in Tamarac, FL, on Thursday, when students from nearby J.P. Taravella High School showed up to watch two teens fight. Things took a turn when deputies arrived.
The video shows Rolle intervene when deputies attempt to restrain another teen. That’s when the deputies use force on Rolle.
Deputy Christopher Krickovich, seen spraying Rolle with pepper spray and throwing him to the ground, has since been suspended with pay – along with Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, another deputy involved in the arrest – pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Tuesday.
The deputies were previously assigned to administrative duties during the investigation.
Krickovich stated in Rolle's arrest report that he had to act quickly, "fearing I would get struck or having a student potentially grab weapons off of my belt or vest."
According to the arrest report, deputies were surrounded by the crowd of teenagers who had gathered in the parking lot.
"We’re asking the state attorney to thoroughly investigate and hold the officers accountable," Robinson said.
Robinson and her legal team said they plan to take legal action.
"I just want accountability. Not just officer accountability, but human accountability," she said.
Prosecutors said they’re still investigating the deputies’ actions.
