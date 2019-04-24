Help Atherton High win $75K for their art department

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Atherton High School students are trying to win the Vans Custom Culture national shoe design competition, but they need your help.
The winning school will receive $75,000 for their art department.
The students were given two pairs of blank Vans shoes and were challenged to create designs the reflect both of the following themes: Local Flavor and “Off The Wall,” which is a reflection of the core values of the Vans brand of creativity, authenticity and passion.
Click here to vote. You can vote once a day through May 3.
