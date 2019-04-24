JCPS talks tentative budget for 2019-2020

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The overall budget for Jefferson County Schools next year is set at over $1.7 billion. Tuesday, the school board held a meeting to discuss the district’s tentative plans.
Under current plans, 78 percent of the budget would go toward the general fund, nearly seven percent toward the construction fund, just over six percent on special revenue, nearly six percent on nutrition services, a little over two percent for the building fund and 0.5 percent to capital outlay.
So how does that break down exactly?
Under the general fund, $969.4 million accounts for things including:
- Steps for eligible employees
- Cost of living increase 0.5% for eligible employees
- CERS rate increase
- Backpack League summer learning opportunities
- AIS professional learning 5 extended days
- AIS support for teacher retention
- AIS individual school support
- Equity support and training
- Restorative Practice
- Alternative School redesign
- ECE additional teachers and instructional assistants
- ECE Implementation Coaches
- FRYSC expansion
- Mental Health Practitioners
- Compassionate Schools
- Early Childhood
- Expenses under consideration:
- Academies of Louisville
- Unite US platform
- Technology
A closer look at those numbers shows investment in key projects:
- English as a Second Language Program: $18.2 million
- General Music and Art for All Elementary Students: exceed $9 million
- Newcomer Academy: $6.9 million
- Mental Health Practitioners: $4.4 million
- Academies of Louisville: $3.5 million
- W.E.B. DuBois Academy: $2.7 million
- Measured Academic Progress Assessment (MAP): $1.9 million
- Focused Certified Instruction to Retain Students in School Instead of Suspension: $1.5 million
- Additional ECE Teachers and Instructional Assistants: $753,000
- Deeper Learning Symposium: $730,000
- Backpack of Success Skills: $300,000
- Implicit Bias Professional Development: $255,000
- Cultural Competence Professional Development: $200,000
- Restorative Practice: $80,000
- Safe Crisis Management: $80,000
Board members expressed concern Tuesday about the cost of a proposed in-house security force that may become an obstacle once the SRO contract ends with LMPD. The cost of an in-house security force is not outlined in the tentative budget.
The next steps in budget process are as follows:
- May 14 – Tentative budget presented for final approval
- Aug. 27 – Tax rate approved by board
- Sep. 10 – Work session for working budget
- Sep. 24 – Working budget submitted for approval
