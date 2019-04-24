Kroger’s Louisville division ratifies new labor agreement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new labor agreement that affects Kroger employees in 83 stores was ratified.
The Kroger Company’s Louisville division announced the agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 227 on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, starting wages will be raised to $10 an hour and then to $11 an hour after one year of service. The agreement also includes a premium increase for night shift.
"As our business continues to grow, we want our valued associates to grow as well,” President of Kroger’s Louisville division Ann Reed said. "This agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees. I want to thank our dedicated associates for supporting this agreement and for the great service and care they give our customers each and every day.”
According to Kroger, the contract covers more than 14,000 associates working at 83 stores in Kentucky and Indiana.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.