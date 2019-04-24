KY democratic candidates for auditor debate ahead of primary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just a little under a month away from the Kentucky primary election, candidates are busy campaigning -- and sometimes that includes debates.
I moderated a debate Tuesday for an office you may of heard of, but might not be completely familiar with.
The goal was to help voters understand what’s at stake when it comes to the office of state auditor.
Among the many things the state auditor does is look for fraud, waste and abuse at agencies that are receiving public funds.
The current state auditor is Mike Harmon. He is a Republican and running unopposed in the May primary election.
Four Democrats have registered for the primary in hopes to challenge Harmon in November.
All but one debated each other at an event hosted by Democratic Clubs in the Louisville area Tuesday.
Candidates Sheri Donahue, Kelsey Hayes Coots and Chris Tobe attended while Drew Curtis was not at the event.
“I want to audit the electronic voting machines,” Donahue said. “We want to make sure our votes are counted and our adversaries aren’t tampering with our elections. Secondly, I want to audit the state contracts that have been affected since the elimination of prevailing wage.”
That is just a small part of what Donahue said when asked what special examinations or performance audits she’d conduct if elected.
Coots said she’d first audit the auditor’s office, then tied in her education background, referencing her priorities and the current work of Harmon.
“He has not audited any school districts,” Coots said. “Not saying there is anything suspected, however, one of our previous auditors audited the Jefferson County School District and found a lot of money was being spent at central office disproportionately.”
Tobe, who authored the book Kentucky Fried Pensions, said the state’s $43 billion pension shortfall was the issue he’d focus on.
“I think the pension issue is number one with the public, number one among the professional community and swing voters, professional voters in our metropolitan areas,” Tobe said. “So, I think that’s where I would have the advantage in going up against Mike Harmon.”
Harmon narrowly beat incumbent auditor Adam Edelen in 2015 with around 51 percent of the vote.
