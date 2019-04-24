Martin County basketball coach dies in crash

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The girls basketball coach for Sheldon Clark High School in Martin County died in a crash.
Coach Timothy Rice, 59, died on New Route 3, near mile marker 3, after rear ending a cement truck. The driver of the cement truck was not injured.
The funeral for Coach Rice will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at D.W. Howard Field House in Betsy Layne. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25th at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home after 6 p.m.
The family asked in lieu of flowers that donations will be made in his honor to the “Tim Rice Scholarship Fund” through BB&T bank.
