Misery loves company and you may be feeling miserable due to allergies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s that time of year and you may be feeling miserable. Spring is here and that means allergies come along with it for some.
Louisville is consistently is ranked one of the worst cities for seasonal allergies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked Louisville the Number 6th spring allergy capital for 2019.
Allergies are so bad for people in the Louisville area because of geography and climate. We're tucked between hills to our north and south, which allows stagnant air to trap allergens like pollen. Our area's average temperature and precipitation are great for tree, grass and weed growth - all pollen culprits.
According to the Weather Channel's Allergy Tracker, common allergens in our area include ragweed pollen, grass pollen, tree pollen, and mold.
Doctors at Norton Healthcare say mild seasonal allergy symptoms such as sneezing or runny nose, itchy or red eyes, or sore throat, often can be treated with over-the-counter medications. However, more severe symptoms may require a visit to a health care provider.
