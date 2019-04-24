Mother dies following fire that killed twin sons

TOTZ, KY (WAVE) - The mother of twin boys killed in a house fire in Harlan County, has died.
The fire broke out on around 11:30 a.m. on April 22, off KY 522 in the Totz community.
The two adults were flown from Harlan County to a Tennessee hospital. They were then flown to a hospital in Augusta, Georgia for treatment of burns.
KSP says Allyson Howard, 42, passed away while being treated at the hospital. Her husband Dennis Chad Howard, 39, remains in critical condition.
Hours after the fire was reported, investigators found the bodies of the three-year-old twin boys, inside the burned home.
Their bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
