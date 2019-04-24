Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest of Frankfort man

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday morning after leading police on a multi-county chase.
Kentucky State Police say they were notified by Horse Cave Police just after 4 a.m. in regards to a Toyota Camry that was believed to be involved in thefts at a motel in the Horse Cave area.
After trying to stop the car on I-65, police say the vehicle, being driven by Sabian A. Moxley, 21, of Frankfort, fled, resulting in a high speed chase with speeds reaching over 115 MPH.
As the pursuit reached Elizabethtown, Moxley got off I-65 and onto the Bluegrass Parkway, where troopers were able to deploy tire deflation devices and stop vehicle at the 8-mile marker.
Moxley was arrested and charged with:
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Resisting Arrest
- Failure of Non-owner Operator to Maintain Insurance
- Possession of Marijuana
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more
- Reckless Driving
Moxley is currently lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.