Neighbors complain about Simmons College plan to build sports complex in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - People in the California neighborhood of Louisville learned more Tuesday night about the plan for Simmons College to build an athletic complex adjacent to St. Stephen Church.
Simmons College President and St. Stephen Pastor Rev. Kevin Cosby purchased the land with plans to build a complex that would include a football field, baseball field and tennis courts.
Under the plan, part of Garland Avenue would be closed between 15th and 16th Streets.
But some neighbors aren’t in favor of the idea.
“You want to bring a sports complex? The college is not over here,” Yolanda Walker, California Neighborhood Leadership Council President, said at the meeting. “The college is up in Limerick, it’s up at 7th Street. That’s where all that needs to go. Not in a traditional, residential neighborhood.”
Tuesday’s meeting was part of the zoning process. No final decisions were made.
