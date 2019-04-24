New Orleans student accepted to 115 colleges, offered $3.7 million in scholarships

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old New Orleans high school senior has been accepted into 115 colleges and has been offered more than $3.7 million in scholarships.
That’s more than any other college bound senior in the country, according to International High School of New Orleans.
“I started applying in September, and just kept applying and applying until my tiny mailbox at home was suddenly overflowing with letter after letter and dozens of scholarship offers,” said Antoinette Love who is a native New Orleanian looking forward to begin her college career this fall.
Love’s mail carrier is still delivering letters and scholarships as she awaits responses from 12 more universities. In total, Love applied to 115 schools across the country.
Love is the oldest of five children. Her parents are Anthony and Yolanda Love said they want wants best for all five of their children.
Antoinette was born when her parents were teenagers. She was attacked by a dog when she was two-years-old. She was also a premature baby who only weighted 4.4 pounds when she was born.
Love was inducted into the National Senior Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, and Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society in her four years at IHSNO, but spends most of her time helping to raise her four siblings ranging in age from 9 to 15.
Her 15-year-old brother suffers from cystic fibrosis.
Love plans to be busy on the road the next few weeks visiting several colleges that have awarded her scholarships.
