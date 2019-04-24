Newport SkyWheel one step closer to breaking ground

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Construction of the Newport SkyWheel is one step closer to breaking ground after the Newport City Commission’s unanimous approval of a ground lease agreement.
The project’s developer is Koch Development of St. Louis.
The 230-foot tall SkyWheel featuring 30 climate controlled gondolas will be built at Newport on the Levee adjacent to the Newport Aquarium.
It will stand nearly three times taller than the temporary SkyStar wheel that currently sits on the Ohio side of the river in Cincinnati.
The final step of the approval process is a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is expected to be issued this spring.
“The SkyWheel is going to be a major tourist attraction for The City of Newport and the entire Greater Cincinnati region,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme. “We expect about 400,000 riders a year. And because the gondolas are climate controlled, the SkyWheel can be enjoyed year-round.”
Officials said construction will take six to nine months.
