Police: Woman missing from southern Indiana in ‘extreme danger’

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Police need the public’s help to find a missing southern Indiana woman who they say is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
A Sliver Alert has been declared to find Stephanie Ann Hudak, 36, who was last seen Tuesday, April 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Hudak is from Columbus, Indiana, which is about 47 miles south of Indianapolis.
She is described at 5′8″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police report she was last seen wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants.
Hudak could be in an red, older model Dodge Durango with a black front grill, black wheel and silver tail lights.
Police believe she is in extreme danger.
Anyone who knows where Hudak is or sees her should call 911, or contact the Columbus Police Department at (812) 379-1689.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.