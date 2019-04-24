Savannah Spurlock: Months after disappearance, family desperate for help

(WAVE) - It’s been months since a Kentucky mother disappeared after a night out at a Lexington bar.
Savannah Spurlock was last seen on Jan. 4 as she left the bar with three men.
They’ve been questioned and deny having anything to do with her disappearance.
Now, her Grandmother is pleading for answers.
“It’s just too much,” Carol Thoma said. "Now it has been a little over three and a half months. It just breaks my heart.
“I love her so much. I’ll never stop loving her. If I could give her just one more hug, one more kiss. I just want to hug and kiss her.”
Spurlock’s family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information.
The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call (859) 624-4776.
