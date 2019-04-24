StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

We remain in a strong/severe t-storm threat today and Thursday with the flash flood threat growing as time goes by. Just keep in mind, not all areas will experience these events, but we have 29 counties to cover so just be weather-aware and we will take this one storm at a time :)
Let’s start with the next round...
Later this afternoon/evening: A few elevated t-storms may develop near the developing warm front early this afternoon. This look to be mainly between Louisville and Frankfort and points north. They shouldn’t last long. Our main attention will be west where several clusters of thunderstorms will develop. They will work their way east as we get closer to the late afternoon/sunset time period. This means several hours of dry and warm weather until they approach. While the severe risk is low overall, a few could reach the severe limits of 58 mph and 1″ hailstones. Perhaps more concerning is the potential for very heavy rainfall and intense lightning. Keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans toward evening. Expect rounds of rain/thunder overnight as well. Flash flooding potential will start to increase in areas that pick up the most activity.
Thursday’s setup: Low pressure will throw up more moisture our way to keep the thunderstorm machine going most of Thursday daytime and night. There will be a couple of breaks thrown in as well. Gusty thunderstorms again possible but really need to focus on the rain totals by this point.
Main threats: Flash flooding as some areas could pick up 2-4″ of rain by Friday AM. Isolated higher cases possible but too difficult to pinpoint that. Just keep an eye on the radar trends and forecast as this setup evolves. If you live in a flood-prone area, be especially vigilante. Severe wind gusts (brief, weak tornado) and hail threats are lower, but non-zero.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.