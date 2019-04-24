StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

Later this afternoon/evening: A few elevated t-storms may develop near the developing warm front early this afternoon. This look to be mainly between Louisville and Frankfort and points north. They shouldn’t last long. Our main attention will be west where several clusters of thunderstorms will develop. They will work their way east as we get closer to the late afternoon/sunset time period. This means several hours of dry and warm weather until they approach. While the severe risk is low overall, a few could reach the severe limits of 58 mph and 1″ hailstones. Perhaps more concerning is the potential for very heavy rainfall and intense lightning. Keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans toward evening. Expect rounds of rain/thunder overnight as well. Flash flooding potential will start to increase in areas that pick up the most activity.