Troubleshooter Exclusive: Ex-UofL dance coach was also investigated at local high school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He was a popular dance coach and even a reality TV star, but now Todd Sharp is in the middle of a criminal investigation after being fired from the University of Louisville. Documents uncovered by the WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter show that another one of Sharp's dance teams was under the microscope as well.
"He has a wonderful personality, he is a very hilarious person," said Jenna Cook, one of Sharp's former Dazzler dance team members at Floyd Central High School.
Sharp was the coach for the University of Louisville Ladybirds until he fired after an audit lead to a police investigation.
"I was honestly really shocked," Cook said about the allegations.
In the letter of termination, the University stated the audit found the team's account was missing about $40,000 and that they unearthed "substantial evidence" that Sharp diverted money from athletic accounts for "potential personal gain."
While suspicions surrounded the Ladybirds, similar allegations surrounded the Floyd Central High School Dazzlers. Cook does not believe Sharp did anything wrong.
"I personally don't think so but that's just because I know Todd as a person and I know his character," she said.
Through an open records request, WAVE 3 News obtained emails to school and district officials from a parent who said things with the dance team's account weren't adding up. According to a response to that parent's email, the district did investigate.
The email claims that checks were made out to Sharp himself, and that invoices for uniforms and a dance camp weren't paid even though the parents had forked up the money. Larry Wilder, Sharp's attorney, said the invoice allegations are simply not true and denied any wrongdoing at either school.
"He consistently believed that when he was doing his job, he was handling things the way that they were appropriately handled," Wilder said.
We've learned Sharp was officially reprimanded by the assistant superintendent for the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation in April 2018. Sharp was told that in the future he was to deposit any cash into the Dazzlers' account within seven days and he was forbidden to accept checks at all if they were made out to him.
Then in June, the superintendent writes the complaining parent telling her they conducted in house interviews. But Sharp remained as coach.
Five months after that, a school board member writes she is "mortified" and "angry" about the claims, saying much of the information the parent claimed was new to her.
It wasn't until December 3, 2018 that Sharp resigned from the high school, less than two weeks before he was officially fired from UofL. Wilder says they haven't seen the University's audit.
"To hear someone allege that there were some accounting issues, that there were money issues involving Todd, it's important for us to understand what they thought the procedures were he didn't follow because he truly had no procedures in place," Wilder said.
The criminal investigation by the UofL Police Department isn’t over. It’s unclear if the UofL investigation extends to Sharp’s role at Floyd Central. Meanwhile Wilder says Sharp remains close with his some of his students, some of who say they will continue cheering him on.
"I would just tell him thank you for everything that he's done for me," Cook said. "I hope that everything works out for him."
UofL won't release their audit until the case is closed.
We reached out to the district numerous times through emails and by phone, they never provided a response to our questions or request for interviews.
