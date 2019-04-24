Vex Robotics Championship welcomes global competitors to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Vex Robotics Championship kicked off Wednesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
The event is a culmination of competitors from across the globe. From places like New Mexico and New jersey to Colombia and China, competitors hail from 60 different countries.
These elementary, middle and high school students will compete against each other in several robot-led tasks, but it’s not all about the competition. The goal of the event is to inspire students and prepare them to join the global workforce.
“Over the next few days, we’ve got the best of the best descending here in Louisville,” Vicki Grisanti of the REC Foundation said. “It’s really amazing to see the collaboration and teamwork, all of that experience rolled into one and getting this chance to work with kids from around the world.”
The competition goes through Saturday and is free and open to the public. Spectators can watch robot matches and attend award ceremonies. There is a fee for parking at the Expo Center.
