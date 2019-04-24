Woman accused of setting fire to Ohio courthouse, having explosive device in apartment

LOGAN, OH (WBNS/CNN) – The Hocking County Courthouse became a crime scene early Tuesday morning after officers noticed smoke coming from one of the offices.
Officers had been called to the area to investigate reports of a woman throwing bricks through the windows of several residences. They saw a female matching witness’ descriptions near the courthouse. That’s when they also saw smoke and fire coming from a courthouse window.
Authorities said the suspect pulled a large knife and ran away.
"She brandished a weapon – before she fled – against my officers, and then she fled to her apartment," said Chief Jerry Mellinger of the Logan Police Department.
It was there that police said 31-year-old Miranda McCormick of Logan, OH, barricaded herself inside. Authorities said she set her couch on fire as police entered the apartment.
Officers extinguished the fire and arrested McCormick.
Detectives said inside the apartment they found what was later confirmed by the Columbus bomb squad as an improvised explosive device, along with components to make more.
"There were some components to make bomb-type devices," said Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North.
As for the motive, detectives said they aren’t sure. But when McCormick was arrested, she told officers she was upset that they “were not going to assist her with the cartels," meaning drug cartels, Mellinger said.
Court records show McCormick has a history of run-ins with law enforcement.
In 2018, she was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated burglary, felony assault, vandalism and domestic violence.
She was charged with aggravated arson in connection with the courthouse fire.
The sheriff's office said the courthouse sustained approximately $30,000 in fire damage on the first floor of the building.
More charges are expected to be filed at the conclusion of the investigation, according to the sheriff's office. McCormick is expected to face a judge Wednesday.
