2 accused of stealing more than $40K in wire from job site

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two people are facing charges after police said they stole more than $40,000 in wire from a job site.
Officers located Miranda Ells, 32, and Kristopher Long, 35, in a vehicle in the Target parking lot on Westport Road on Wednesday, according to St. Matthews police.
Police said a large roll of fiber optic wire was in plain sight.
Officers searched the vehicle and found 29 Xanax bars. Police said some of the bars were crushed, some were separated and others were packaged for sale. There was also scales, baggies and drug notes inside the vehicle.
Police said Ells and Long had more than 209 feet of wire, which was valued at $200 per foot. The wire was reported stolen from Verizon.
Both were booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Long was charged with operating on a suspended drivers license, theft by unlawful taking, trafficking in a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Ells was charged with theft by unlawful taking, drug paraphernalia and trafficking in controlled substance.
