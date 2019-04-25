ALERT DAY: Afternoon, evening showers and thunderstorms; some strong

ALERT DAYS
- Today (4/25/19)
ALERTS
- Isolated damaging wind gusts and hail Flash Flooding Potential
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spotty showers will continue to traverse the region this morning, mainly along and north of the Ohio River.
Despite expansive clouds, temperatures will still make it into the upper 60s and low 70s; slightly cooler temperatures are expected in southern Indiana where the rain lingers a bit longer this morning.
Late this afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up across the region ahead of an approaching cold front. Gusty winds, hail and localized flooding are concerns later today.
An additional one to two inches of rain will fall across the region with locally higher totals possible.
The cold front finally marches through Friday morning, quickly drying us out and leaving us with a sunny afternoon. Highs Friday only max out near 70°.
A quick moving system brings scattered showers late Saturday before rolling out early Sunday. Highs look to stay in the mid to upper 60s for most this weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY: Periods of afternoon showers/thunderstorms (60%); Heavy rain possible; HIGH: 74°
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Showers & thunderstorms (100% chance); LOW: 55°
FRIDAY: Decreasing Clouds; HIGH: 70°
- WEEKEND: Few showers possible Saturday evening
